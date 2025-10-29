City resource fair for unhoused seeks volunteers, vendors

The City of Tucson is looking for volunteers and vendors for its Hope in the Park event, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 7.

According to a news release from the city, Hope in the Park is a one-day resource fair for Tucson's unhoused at Rudy Garcia Park, 5001 S. Nogales Highway.

Services offered will include health screenings, legal assistance, behavioral health, shelter/housing, clothing, haircuts, animal care, VA benefits and food, the news release said.

Past events have brought in up to 300 members of the community.

Volunteers can sign up for shifts starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Interested vendors can sign up here. Volunteers can sign up here.