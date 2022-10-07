City: Personal information taken in May 29 data breach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson said its network suffered a data breach in May.

According to a city notice, the breach happened May 29. On Aug. 4, the city learned that files might have been copied and taken from the city's network. It conducted a forensic review of the breach and found Sept. 12 that personal information for several people was taken from the network.

The information included names, Social Security numbers, driver license numbers and passport numbers. The city hasn't found evidence that the information was misused.

The city is offering potential victims free access to credit monitoring and identity protection services for a year

The city is also instituting security measures to prevent future breaches.

For more information, call (833) 675-2190.

