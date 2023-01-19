City of Tucson, Tucson Water seek input on 'One Water 2100' master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water's 'One Water 2100' master plan maps out the city's water resource management and infrastructure needs over the next 80 years.

The planning process used public engagement through town hall meetings in 2022 to pinpoint residents' top two areas of concern: Water conservation and water supply.

Tucson Water says it wants to continue engaging with the public on its long-term water management, and this time is seeking public input through a survey which closes Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Tucson Water manages use of groundwater, recycled water, stormwater and the local supply of Colorado River water. The survey will ask responders to give feedback on management practices for each of these, and additional related subjects.

Survey-takers will answer questions about:



Colorado River water use

Treatment technologies

Groundwater use and management

Water recycling

Rainwater harvesting

Water conservation incentive programs

Smart meters

Community outreach

Education

The survey is available online through the Tucson Water website in both English and Spanish. Staff is asking people not only to take the survey, but to share it and encourage other residents to do the same.