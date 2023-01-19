City of Tucson, Tucson Water seek input on 'One Water 2100' master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water's 'One Water 2100' master plan maps out the city's water resource management and infrastructure needs over the next 80 years.
The planning process used public engagement through town hall meetings in 2022 to pinpoint residents' top two areas of concern: Water conservation and water supply.
Tucson Water says it wants to continue engaging with the public on its long-term water management, and this time is seeking public input through a survey which closes Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Tucson Water manages use of groundwater, recycled water, stormwater and the local supply of Colorado River water. The survey will ask responders to give feedback on management practices for each of these, and additional related subjects.
Survey-takers will answer questions about:
- Colorado River water use
- Treatment technologies
- Groundwater use and management
- Water recycling
- Rainwater harvesting
- Water conservation incentive programs
- Smart meters
- Community outreach
- Education
The survey is available online through the Tucson Water website in both English and Spanish. Staff is asking people not only to take the survey, but to share it and encourage other residents to do the same.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.