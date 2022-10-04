City of Tucson receives grant to reduce gun violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Patricia Maisch walked towards a memorial dedicated to Christina Taylor Green at Taylor Green Park in Tucson, she remembered a day that changed her forever.

That day was January 8, 2011 when a shooter killed 6, including Taylor Green, the youngest victim in the mass shooting.

Maisch remembered pushing away the shooter’s loaded gun magazine and ultimately, saving others from getting shot.

“Six people dead on the side walk will stay with me forever and it has made me an activist to keep guns out of the hands that are a danger to self and others,” Maisch said.

She said while she still supports the Second Amendment, she feels like legislators at the local, state, and federal levels should be doing more to help reduce gun violence.

“I’m ashamed to say that it took me seeing 6 people dead and 13 wounded on that beautiful Saturday morning before I said it’s supposed to be you. You’re supposed to be helping,” Maisch said.

The City of Tucson received a $2 million grant through the Department of Justice and the Safer Communities Act to reduce violence and gun crime.

The grant is being given to the Tucson police Department to come up with new programs in partnership with groups and people affected by violence.

It’s also creating the Special Services and Innovation Bureau at the T.P.D. that will focus on reducing violent crime and addressing mental health.

“Most people with mental health issues end up being victims and not perpetrators, but there’s a great need for mental health,” she said.

The grant is also going towards research at the University of Arizona to develop criteria that will measure the success of the grant.

Maish said she’s hoping the grant will reduce gun violence in Tucson and said she will continue to fight for a safer city.

“The Safer Community Act isn’t everything but it’s a start,” she said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

