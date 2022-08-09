City of Tucson reaches settlement over Culinary Dropout confrontation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has reached a settlement with two individuals involved in a physical incident outside the Culinary Dropout restaurant in November 2021, according to a statement shared by Tucson City Attorney Michael Rankin to the Mayor and Council.

The Pima County Attorney's Office (PCAO) announced in May there would be no criminal charges filed against Tucson Police Officer Robert Szelewski, who was captured on camera physically restraining two women following a verbal confrontation in the parking lot.

Two women involved, Michelle Aloisi and Brittany Aloisi-Wiles, did file a Notice of Claim seeking damages from the incident, according to Rankin, which is a precursor to a lawsuit against a city or a public employee.

"The City and the claimants negotiated a settlement under which the City paid each claimant $15,000, and the claimants released the City and any of its employees from any further claims or lawsuits," said Rankin.

Rankin says the settlement will allow the City to avoid the cost, time and risk of litigation. According to the agreement, no admission of guilt or acknowledgment of fault or liability by any party is implied with the settlement.

