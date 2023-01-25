City of Tucson: No extra 'sweeps' planned for homeless encampments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson city leaders say they are not planning extra enforcement on homeless camps in Santa Rita park ahead of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.

A contingent attended the Tuesday, Jan. 24 public meeting to voice concerns over potential sweeps of homeless encampments.

Three organizations sued Tucson earlier this month—Community on Wheels, Community Care Tucson and People's Defense Initiative—claiming the city plans to remove the camps to "hide" Tucson's homeless population during the upcoming tourist season. The lawsuit states:

"This action challenges the City of Tucson's anticipated efforts to hide the region's unhouse population from public view by trespassing them from the public parks in the coming weeks.



Plaintiffs contend that the Constitution forbids the City from doing this so long as the estimated number of houseless individuals in the metropolitan area exceeds the bed capacity found in the region's various low-barrier, emergency homeless shelters."

Responding to the claims, City Attorney Mike Rankin told the public it has no plans to conduct the alleged sweeps.

The city says it follows structured protocols before removing encampments reported by the community.

The city of Tucson currently has a draft action plan for addressing homelessness in the community. According to the plan,