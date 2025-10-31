City of Tucson launches Safe City Task Force

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has launched a new Safe City Task Force aimed at developing community-driven solutions to improve safety and quality of life.

Mayor Regina Romero announced the task force on Thursday, saying it will bring together community leaders, service providers, and public safety professionals to address issues like crime prevention, substance abuse, mental health, and homelessness.

The group will advise the city manager and Tucson City Council, with its first meeting scheduled for mid-November.