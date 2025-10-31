Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Tucson launches Safe City Task Force

City of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has launched a new Safe City Task Force aimed at developing community-driven solutions to improve safety and quality of life.

MORE: Enforcement—and help— in Tucson Southside sweep

Mayor Regina Romero announced the task force on Thursday, saying it will bring together community leaders, service providers, and public safety professionals to address issues like crime prevention, substance abuse, mental health, and homelessness.

The group will advise the city manager and Tucson City Council, with its first meeting scheduled for mid-November.

