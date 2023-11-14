City of Tucson holding public meetings for new bus rapid transit system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is holding three public sessions to receive feedback on a brand new proposed bus rapid transit system (BRT).

Right now, the city is eyeing a 5-mile corridor that would start at the Tucson Mall (at the Tohono T'adai Transit Center), and would take passengers all the way to downtown (at the Ronstadt Transit Center).

City leaders say the BRT is separate from the Sun Tran and the Sun Express. The BRT will be able to hold between 100 and 150 passengers, and runs every 10 minutes.

City leaders are also considering expanding the proposed route for the BRT even further, eventually taking passengers all the way to the Tucson Airport.

City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility

The three open houses will take place on the following dates:

In-Person Meeting:

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Donna R Liggins Rec Center | 2160 N. Sixth Avenue

Virtual Meeting:

Wednesday November 15, 2023

6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Link for meeting can be found here

In-Person Meeting:

Thursday, November 16, 2023

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Amphitheater High School | 125 W Yavapai Road

City leaders also note this project is separate from the Norte-Sur project. The Norte-Sur project focuses on the land-use and development of businesses along transit corridors, while the Tucson Rapid Transit project focuses on the development of the rapid bus transit corridor and associated technology. The two projects create "two halves of a whole."

