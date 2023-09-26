Tucson Department of Transportation seeks community feedback on its Norte-Sur plan

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Department of Transportation is entering Phase 2 with its Norte-Sur plan to develop a 15-mile transit corridor between the Tucson Mall and Tucson International Airport.

The city is currently looking for community feedback from Tucsonans in the proposed areas.

“It’s really important to understand what the concerns and the needs are in the communities, and a lot of what the on-the-ground issues are that we are facing," project manager, Ian Sansom said. "From small businesses to major stakeholder organizations, they all play a role."

Tucson will be holding three open houses about Norte-Sur next month.

During these meetings, Tucsonans affected by this plan can come and give their input. Find more information on the project at tucsonnorte-sur.com.

Upcoming public meetings:



Tuesday, Oct. 17

Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

El Pueblo Activity Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21,

Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



