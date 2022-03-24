City of Tucson discussing minimum wage gradual increase to $15 by 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is inviting businesses to discuss the minimum wage rising to $15 by Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Minimum wage turns into $13 an hour starting Friday, April 1.

This comes as a result of voters in the November 2021 general election approving Proposition 206, "The Tucson Minimum Wage Act."

Employers are invited to any of following information sessions.

Thursday, March 24, from 10-10:45 a.m. (English), and 10:45-11:30 a.m. (Spanish), at the El Pueblo Activity Center, Bldg. 9, Multipurpose Room A, 101 W Irvington Road.

Thursday, March 24, from 3-4 p.m., at the Donna R. Liggins Center, Room 163, 2160 N 6th Ave.

Friday, March 25, at the Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

The minimum wage will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index after hitting $15.

From there, it goes up automatically to match any higher federal or state minimum wage.

