Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical NewsElections

Actions

Prop 206: Tucson voters approve minimum wage hike

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Alex Wong
<p>WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: (Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</p>
St. Louis cutting minimum wage from $10 to $7.70
Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 00:04:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The unofficial results are in for a ballot initiative that would gradually raise the minimum wage in the city of Tucson to $15 an hour.

Voters passed Proposition 206 in Tucson, with 60% voting for the measure and 32% voting against, according to the city's unofficial election results. Some voters did not fill out the proposition on their ballots.

The city still has to certify the results before they're official.

RELATED: Tucson Minimum Wage Act: How will it impact local businesses?

The proposition would raise the minimum wage in Tucson to $15 an hour by 2025, then tie it to the rate of inflation after that. The proposed dates for wage hikes in the proposition are:

  • $13 by April 1, 2022
  • $13.50 by January 1, 2023
  • $14.25 by January 1, 2024
  • $15.00 by January 1, 2025

Arizona's current minimum wage is $12.15 after voters statewide approved a measure to raise the minimum wage in 2016. At the time, the minimum wage stood at just over $8 an hour.

FULL TUCSON ELECTION RESULTS

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!