City: Donald Trump planner requesting Tucson speaking engagement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Donald Trump could speak at an event in Tucson.

An event planner associated with Trump has reached out to city officials about a possible Tucson Convention Center event that would feature the former president as a speaker.

According to a city spokesperson, the city would require upfront payment and is evaluating potential costs to give the planner a dollar figure.

From the spokesperson:

We confirmed that the TCC has received an inquiry from an event planner requesting to use the facility for a potential event that would feature former President Trump as a speaker. Per Mayor and Council policy, applicants for these types of events are required to pay an advance deposit to cover the City’s estimated costs for ensuring security during the event. This requirement is a part of the licensing agreements for the use of the TCC, and is in place to ensure that Tucson taxpayers are not stuck paying costs that should rightfully be paid for by the event or campaign organizers. An estimate of projected security costs for this potential event is currently in process and will be provided to the event planner. No license will issue unless the advance payment is made.

Trump held a campaign rally near Tucson International Airport in October 2020. He also held a rally in March 2016 in Tucson. City officials say he stiffed the city on costs for that visit. Bernie Sanders did the same for a Tucson rally.

