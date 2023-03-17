TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City Councilor Paul Cunningham wants to make it easier to put speed humps in neighborhoods.

The Department of Transportation recently made it easier for neighborhoods to petition the city for speed humps. In order to get a speed hump installed, 60 percent of the neighborhood must be on board. After that, the city ward office will pay for it.

These speed humps are different than speed bumps—being wider and shorter—and less harsh on cars, but both serve to slow down traffic just the same.

Councilor Paul Cunningham of Ward 2 said "It's all about safety. Everything we try and do is improve quality of life in Tucson. This is not just safety for our neighborhood it's safety for our kids. It encourages them to play outside and that's what we want."

Right now, each ward can only build 5 speed humps a year, but Cunningham is hoping to increase that number.

