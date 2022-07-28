TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Points, Robles Junction and Sycamore Springs are among Arizona cities receiving high-speed internet via fiber network after the Arizona Commerce Authority announced its 2022 Arizona Broadband Development Grant recipients.

The ACA announced a $5 million grant Wednesday toward the network, part of a $12.7 million project that will be additionally funded by Pima County, contributing $2.5 million, and Cox Communications, contributing $5.1 million.

Altogether, the new fiber network will bring multi-gigabit internet speeds to nearly 1,400 residents and businesses, largely in rural communities.

"The residents of rural Pima County will experience significant growth of economic and educational opportunities as a result of network improvements,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson.

The network will also provide high-speed internet services to the Altar Valley School District.

“Today there are families in the Altar Valley School District that have no access to broadband at home,” said Dr. David Dumon, Superintendent of Altar Valley School District. “While others may have access, the options are at a very high cost and only available at low speeds. We know that in order for students and families to be successful, they must have affordable high-speed broadband options, which will help increase educational and economic opportunities.”

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

“This broadband expansion is critical for long-term well-being," said Bronson. "Our society is increasingly dependent on online activity and those without Internet connectivity struggle in many different facets of life.

Last week, the ACA announced the City of Douglas and Cochise College would benefit from another grant.