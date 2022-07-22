TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gigabit internet is coming to Douglas, the result of an $8,279,793 million grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The ACA announced this week that it would be awarding its 2022 Arizona Broadband Development Grant to Cox Communications in order to install an all-fiber network in the city of Douglas.

Nearly 8,000 residents and businesses are expected to receive the new high-speed service.

“Access to high-speed broadband will provide reliable, high quality internet service to many unserved and underserved residents, while expanding opportunities for economic development and jobs in our community,” said Douglas Mayor Donald C. Huish.

Part of the project will entail installation of an 8.4-mile fiber line to the Douglas campus of Cochise College.

"It is very exciting to be community partners with Cox Communications and the City of Douglas to bring enhanced internet service to our rural area," said Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, Cochise College president. "Today, access to broadband is as necessary as drinking water and electricity for a residential community college, and this will be a game changer for our Douglas Campus as we prepare students for the new economy. We are grateful for the support in providing equitable digital access for our students, campus and community."

Cox is also planning to provide "digital equity support" by distributing 100 devices and low-cost internet service to qualified residents, and is planning to build a Cox Innovation Center in Douglas—a computer center equipped for student learning.

In addition to the grant received from the ACA, Cox will invest an additional $2,207,000 for this project and is planning to expand to other Arizona cities including San Manuel, Oracle,

SE Sierra Vista and Eloy.