Ciscomani wins more than $22 million in federal funds for 8 community projects across southeastern Arizona

Congressman Juan Ciscomani announced Thursday that the House-passed Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 includes more than $22 million in earmarked funding for eight community projects across Arizona’s 6th Congressional District — money Ciscomani and local leaders say will pay for safer roads, stronger infrastructure and new community resources.

The package lists the largest awards at $7 million each for two transportation projects: reconstruction of Sierra Vista’s Buffalo Soldier Trail and a bridge replacement in Oro Valley. Other projects include $2 million for renovation of the Bisbee‑Douglas Airport runway in Cochise County; $1.9 million for Main and High Street improvements in the Town of Duncan; $1.8 million for affordable workforce housing construction for the Casa Grande Union High School District; and $1 million apiece for the Town of Pima’s High School Road project, the City of Eloy’s Frontier Street mill-and-overlay, and a community center revitalization in Casa Grande Elementary School District #4.

“These federal dollars will make a meaningful difference in communities across our district like Sierra Vista, Oro Valley, Casa Grande, Eloy, Duncan, and the Town of Pima,” Ciscomani said in the release, calling the legislation “real results” that will be visible to residents.

Local officials welcomed the awards as tangible support for long‑deferred projects. Eloy Mayor Andy Sutton thanked Ciscomani for helping secure funds to “repair and improve our roadway infrastructure,” while Duncan Town Manager Terry Hinton said the money will help a town whose last paving project was in 1978. Town of Pima Mayor Brian Paull said improved access and a new stoplight to the town’s high school will make travel safer for students and highway motorists.

School leaders emphasized community benefits beyond transportation. Dr. Adam Leckie, superintendent of Casa Grande Elementary School District, said the community center revitalization will “help provide critical support and services to our students and their families.” Jeff Lavender, superintendent of Casa Grande Union High School District, praised Ciscomani’s advocacy for teacher housing, calling the funding essential to recruiting and retaining educators; the release references both a $1.8 million appropriation for workforce housing and language thanking Ciscomani for securing a $1.7 million grant for teacher housing pending further approvals.

Cochise County District 2 Supervisor Kathleen Gomez said Bisbee‑Douglas Airport improvements could pave the way for future commercial freight service once the new Douglas port of entry is fully operational, calling the appropriation an important step toward expanded local economic opportunity.

The House vote — 341 to 88 — sends the consolidated appropriations bill to the Senate for consideration. Ciscomani’s office noted that an earlier House funding package containing roughly $11 million for six additional projects in Tucson, Sahuarita, Marana, Tombstone and Graham County is also awaiting Senate action.

If approved in the Senate and signed by the president, the awards would move from planning to construction and are expected to fund immediate infrastructure and community needs throughout southeastern Arizona.