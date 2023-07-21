Ciscomani receives $7 million for water and public safety projects in AZ-06

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06) receives $27 million in federal funds for Arizona's 6th District.

The funds will support projects ranging from emergency radios to clean water, benefiting all five counties in the district.

“From emergency radios to clean water, I’m working to ensure these federal funds are strengthening communities across our district,” said Ciscomani. “I’m excited to announce that we’ve funded projects in all five counties in Arizona’s 6th District and leveraged my position on the House Appropriations Committee to make our tax dollars come back to our communities.”

Ciscomani's successful efforts on the House Appropriations Committee secured these vital allocations, pending approval on the House and Senate floors.

Congressman Ciscomani secured $3.57 million in federal funds:



$3.5 million for Pima County's Wireless Integrated Network Radio Replacement, improving emergency communication for safety agencies.

$70,000 for Marana's 3D Scanner for Crime Scene Documentation, aiding in accurate crime scene analysis and prosecution of violent crimes.

In addition, Congressman Ciscomani secured an extra $20 million in federal funds for Arizona's 6th District: