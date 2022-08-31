Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon Thursday, Sept. 1

Circle K is hosting 'Fuel Day' on Thursday, Sept. 1 as the company's way of thanking its customers for staying loyal.

A spokesperson says it plans on offering 40 cents off per gallon on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. as part of the celebratory day.

All times are local to each station.

"It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note," Circle K Head of North America Category Fuels Nathan Woodland shared. "Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores."

Circle K

These are some of the locations participating in Tucson:



2 N. Freeway

130 E. Speedway Blvd.

655 W. 22nd St.

977 E. Speedway Blvd.

920 E. 22nd St.

1602 E. Broadway Blvd.

1610 E. 6th St.

2004 S. 6th Ave.

1735 W. Speedway Blvd.

2332 N. Oracle Road.

To see a full listing across Southern Arizona, please visit Circle K's gas station and store locator.

Circle K did clarify some states can't offer the full 40 cents off because they must stay "in accordance with applicable laws."

The spokesperson confirms anyone who is in the gas line before 7 p.m. will remain eligible for the discount even if they don't make their purchase till after the deadline.