Christmas is over and it's time to Treecycle; here's what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the City of Tucson’s TreeCycle Program.
The program has already started and continues through January 20.
TreeCycle sites are located throughout Tucson and Oro Valley open 7 days a week during daylight, KGUN 9 has provided a list of all the locations:
- Oro Valley Lot, 9451 N Egleston Drive (Enter from Linda Vista Dr, no access from Calle Concordia)
- Todd M. Harris Sports Complex, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd.
- Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, (Southeast corner of parking lot)
- Purple Heart Park, 9820 E. Rees Loop (Please drop your tree by the dog park around the corner on Rees Loop. For safety and cleanliness, do not drop trees at the parking lot by the swimming pool.)
- Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. (Enter on 3rd Ave, North of Irvington Rd.)
- Los Reales Sustainability Campus 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd., follow signs; Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Tank's Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W Ina Rd. (1/4 mile west of I-10, Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E Speedway (turn north on Prudence Rd., Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1375 N. El Rio Drive (Drop off next to the Boys and Girls Club; access from Speedway driving North on El Rio Dr - follow the signs)
- Tank's Wilmot Recycling & Landfill Facility, 11505 S. Wilmot Rd., Open Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
"Your Christmas tree is a sustainable resource. Remove everything from the tree, including the stand, lights, ornaments, wire, and tinsel, before dropping off at the TreeCycle sites," the city said.
The City of Tucson will grind Christmas trees and use them for compost.
"The City of Tucson will not collect Christmas trees from curbs and alleys," the release said. "Other green waste cannot be accepted at TreeCycle."