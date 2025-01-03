Christmas is over and it's time to Treecycle; here's what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the City of Tucson’s TreeCycle Program.

The program has already started and continues through January 20.

TreeCycle sites are located throughout Tucson and Oro Valley open 7 days a week during daylight, KGUN 9 has provided a list of all the locations:





"Your Christmas tree is a sustainable resource. Remove everything from the tree, including the stand, lights, ornaments, wire, and tinsel, before dropping off at the TreeCycle sites," the city said.

The City of Tucson will grind Christmas trees and use them for compost.

"The City of Tucson will not collect Christmas trees from curbs and alleys," the release said. "Other green waste cannot be accepted at TreeCycle."