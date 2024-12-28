Put trash in its place: properly dispose of any holiday-related items

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holidays are a busy time for Waste Management workers. Although they expect this rush, they say their jobs are much easier when people dispose of things correctly.

“Wrapping paper is recyclable as long as it’s not shining and doesn’t have glitter on it. If it’s plain paper, something not shiny, it can probably go in the recycle bin," said Armando Carrillo, Operations Manager at Waste Management in Marana.

To make up for the extra trash this time of year, Carrillo says workers are scheduled to work Saturday to catch up on their routes since they had Christmas Day off.

If you aren't sure where to drop your tree, you can drop it off at one of the ten Treecycle Program locations. Remove any ornaments on the tree, as it must be bare to be dropped off.

“We produce a lot more trash during the holiday season from the time of Christmas to New Year, Americans produce about a million tons more trash per week than what they normally produce," Carrillo said.

Another tip he gave was to make sure "you have your container out. A lot of people do forget due to it being a one-day push, they forget the container, then they have even more the week after."

The Treecycle program runs until January 20.