Chocolate Iguana will move, stay in business

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Fourth Ave. eatery that planned to close has announced it will stay in business after moving to a new location.

The Chocolate Iguana management announced on Facebook Monday night that it will join Lindy's at its original location at 431 N. Fourth Ave.

The eatery is currently located at 500 N. Fourth Ave.

In an interview with KGUN9 earlier in March, owner Marci Conklin told KGUN9 that the Chocolate Iguana would close after 27 years in business,