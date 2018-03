TUCSON, Ariz. - Chocolate Iguana, a coffee, tea, and pastry shop on 4th Avenue announced they will be closing.

This store has been selling sweets and drinks on the corner of 6th Street for 27 years.

In an announcement on Facebook, the reason for the closure is that the "current owner of the property wants our space. He has leased it out to a Colorado-based coffee shop for which he is an investor."

Here is the full Chocolate Iguana Facebook post announcement: