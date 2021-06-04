Watch
Chlorine spill shuts down Broadway, Euclid intersection

Tucson Fire Department
Tucson police shut down the Broadway and Euclid intersection due to a chlorine bleach spill Friday.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 14:38:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews shut down the Broadway and Euclid intersection due to a chlorine bleach spill Friday.

A delivery truck spilled the chemicals in the roadway. Cleanup crews responded to the area.

Campbell and Speedway worked as alternates.

