Chlorine spill shuts down Broadway, Euclid intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews shut down the Broadway and Euclid intersection due to a chlorine bleach spill Friday.
The intersection of Broadway and Euclid will be closed while crews clean up less than 20 gallons of chlorine bleach that spilled on to the roadway from a delivery truck 🚚 Avoid the area #TFD #hazmat pic.twitter.com/jwN6g1HJob— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 4, 2021
A delivery truck spilled the chemicals in the roadway. Cleanup crews responded to the area.
Campbell and Speedway worked as alternates.