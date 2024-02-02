Child murder trial: No change of trial location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial for the man charged with kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis will not be moved to another county.

In a hearing to prepare for the trial of Christopher Clements, Judge James Marner denied a motion by the defense to move the trial away from Pima County.

Clements's attorneys argued nearly two-thirds of 300 prospective jurors knew about the 6-year-old girl's disappeance, the hung jury in Clements's earlier trial in the case, or knew Clements is already serving a life term for kidnapping another young girl, 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

Judge Marner said he felt the defense's estimate of the number of biased jurors is high, and that he is confident final jury selection can result in a fair jury of 16 jurors. The case will have four alternates in case jurors must be excused once the trial begins next week.

Final jury selection begins Tuesday, followed by opening statements and testimony. The trial is expected to last four weeks.