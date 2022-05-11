Child missing on Mount Lemmon has been found

TUCSON, Ariz. — A child has gone missing up on Mount Lemmon. It happened Tuesday afternoon on the Butterfly trail near Marshal Gulch.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for the child.

The child has been identified as 4-year-old Joshua Olser.

He went missing after going on a hike with his dad.

His dad turned away to look at a cabin and Olser was one mile up the mountain

A camper found him and called deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we work to get updates.

----

