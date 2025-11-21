Checking in on Tucson's youngest cyclists ahead of El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Over 500 riders in the 42nd annual El Tour de Tucson are under 18 years old, making up 5-6% of all registered cyclists.

While the team at El Tour de Tucson says that number's pretty consistent with the past few years, nationwide trends show a different story for young cyclists.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association says across the United States between 2014 and 2018, one million fewer kids ages 6 to 17 rode their bikes regularly.

In Tucson, El Groupo Youth Cycling has been working since 2004 to shift the gears on that trend, encouraging kids of all ages to get on a bike seat.

This year, El Groupo has 75 riders and coaches joining El Tour de Tucson.

Tucson's a fairly cyclist-friendly city. The League of American Bicyclists designated Tucson and Eastern Pima County as a gold-level Bike Friendly City in 2006, a step up from the region's 2004 silver-level ranking.

The League cited the county's Chuck Huckleberry Loop and multi-lingual cyclist promotion programs like The Living Streets Alliance.

"Tucson is in this very interesting spot where there's the opportunity to make cycling— and just outdoor engagement— a lot more popular," Alexander said. "That starts with young people."

