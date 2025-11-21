Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Checking in on Tucson's youngest cyclists ahead of El Tour de Tucson

Over 500 riders in the 42nd annual El Tour de Tucson are under 18 years old, making up 5-6% of all registered cyclists.
El Groupo Clubhouse
TUCSON, Ariz. — Over 500 riders in the 42nd annual El Tour de Tucson are under 18 years old, making up 5-6% of all registered cyclists.

While the team at El Tour de Tucson says that number's pretty consistent with the past few years, nationwide trends show a different story for young cyclists.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association says across the United States between 2014 and 2018, one million fewer kids ages 6 to 17 rode their bikes regularly.

In Tucson, El Groupo Youth Cycling has been working since 2004 to shift the gears on that trend, encouraging kids of all ages to get on a bike seat.

This year, El Groupo has 75 riders and coaches joining El Tour de Tucson.

Tucson's a fairly cyclist-friendly city. The League of American Bicyclists designated Tucson and Eastern Pima County as a gold-level Bike Friendly City in 2006, a step up from the region's 2004 silver-level ranking.

The League cited the county's Chuck Huckleberry Loop and multi-lingual cyclist promotion programs like The Living Streets Alliance.

"Tucson is in this very interesting spot where there's the opportunity to make cycling— and just outdoor engagement— a lot more popular," Alexander said. "That starts with young people."

