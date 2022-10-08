Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election.

“Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking on,” said Carmen Roe, student at University of Arizona.

More than ever, young women say abortion rights will determine their vote in the coming election.

“But now this is a huge issue impacting a huge amount of people it has definitely risen to one of my top concerns.”

“Personally I have my own issues with reproductive stuff," said Mykael Madrano, student at University of Arizona. "It could make it harder for me to get pregnant or I could have issues during pregnancy.”

Madrano says she’ll vote for candidates that give her the choice to have an abortion.

“The fact that I don’t even have a choice in this state to decide that for myself has definitely influenced who I want to vote for,” Madrano said.

According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, almost 36% of University of Arizona voters submitted a ballot in the 2018 midterms. Democratic candidates are relying on those voters for the upcoming election.

“I will deem this civil war era ban on abortion unconstitutional,” said Kris Mayes, (D) Candidate for Arizona Attorney General.

Mayes and candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs took a stand for reproductive rights on Friday in front of the federal courts. Hobbs says she had a miscarriage herself.

“I can’t imagine what that situation would have been like if I was told that the best medical decision for my health would be considered a crime and end my doctor in prison,” Hobbs said.

Both candidates say they're against any abortion ban in the state.

“As Arizona governor I will do everything in my power and use every tool at my disposal to restore abortion rights in Arizona,” Hobbs said.

