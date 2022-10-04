Watch Now
CBP seized fentanyl at the Port of Nogales

Posted at 9:23 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 00:23:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine, and meth.

Officers collected about 275,000 fentanyl pills, 5 lbs fentanyl powder, 69 lbs cocaine, and 27 lbs meth in three events.

Concealment included floor, gas tank, and throughout a car. Officer observation, technology, and K9 working together prevented the entry of these drugs.

