CBP: Phone scammers telling victims drug packages were sent to them

Posted at 6:17 AM, May 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning people about scam calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol and CBP officers.

The robocalls tell victims that “A box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and it has been intercepted.”

The call prompts victims to press "1" to speak with an agent, who asks the caller to hand over bank information.

The CBP says Department of Homeland Security and CBP don't ask for money over the phone. Those who receive the scam calls should report them to the FTC here.

