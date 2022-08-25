CBP officers find fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection Officers confiscated fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry on Aug. 23.
About 14,000 pills were found hidden in crutches being used by a pedestrian.
During inspection, a CBP Officer found the crutches to be excessively heavy.
K9 and X-Ray examination confirmed suspicions.
