Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

CBP officers find fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry

fentanyl pills.jpg
Twitter: CBPPortDirNOG<br/><br/>
fentanyl pills.jpg
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 00:53:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection Officers confiscated fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry on Aug. 23.

About 14,000 pills were found hidden in crutches being used by a pedestrian.

During inspection, a CBP Officer found the crutches to be excessively heavy.

K9 and X-Ray examination confirmed suspicions.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!