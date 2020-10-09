CBP officer indicted for obstructing investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona Grand Jury indicted a United States Customs and Border Protection officer for interfering with an investigation.

CBP officer Elizabeth Landeros faces charges including computer tampering, obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions and conspiracy.

In June 2018, a Pima County Grand Jury indicted Landeros's son on five counts of sexual conduct with a girl under the age of 15. In July of 2018, Landeros allegedly searched for information on the victim in law enforcement databases, then conspired with others to use information about the victim's border-crossing history to pressure the victim to recant her allegations.

Landeros' son pleaded guilty in March 2019 to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to 15 years of probation, as well as ordered to register as a sex offender.

Elizabeth Landeros was indicted Oct. 1.