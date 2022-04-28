CBP officer faces sexual misconduct with a minor charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Customs and Border Protection officer has been arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on April 25, 2022.

On April 26, 2022 27-year-old Aaron Mitchell was arrested at a traffic by Douglas Police Detectives with the help of the Sierra Vista Police Department. Mitchell was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to officers, the 15-year-old girl was approached by Mitchell on her way to school in the 1300 block of G Avenue.

Mitchell was in a red car and identified himself as a law enforcement officer while wearing a tactical vest labeled “POLICE”.

According to the girl, Mitchell asked her for documentation which she provided. She said that Mitchell told her he would be taking her to the police department.

Mitchell restrained the girl and placed her in his car.

Authorities believe that Mitchell drove the girl to an apartment in Sierra Vista, sexually assaulted her then drove her back to Douglas that afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

