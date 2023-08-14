CBP catches pounds of cocaine mixed in prickly pear cactus pads shipment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protections found 256.15 pounds of cocaine while working commercial operations.
CBP officers were working at the Nogales Port of Entry on August 10 when this occurred.
Officers said the cocaine packages were mixed in with a commercial shipment of prickly pear cactus pads.
