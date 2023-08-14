Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

CBP catches pounds of cocaine mixed in prickly pear cactus pads shipment

Happened at Nogales Port of Entry
prickly pear cactus cocaine.jpg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
prickly pear cactus cocaine.jpg
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 17:16:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protections found 256.15 pounds of cocaine while working commercial operations.

CBP officers were working at the Nogales Port of Entry on August 10 when this occurred.

Officers said the cocaine packages were mixed in with a commercial shipment of prickly pear cactus pads.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Cruzando la Linea - a KGUN 9 Special Presentation