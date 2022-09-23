CBP finds fentanyl pills, powder found hidden in vehicle gas tank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales reported seizing a load of illegal drugs hidden inside the gas tank of a vehicle, shared Port Director Michael Humphries.

Included in the seizure were 72,000 fentanyl pills.

Humphries recently told KGUN 9's Megan Meier that "millions upon millions" of the pills have been seized by officers in the past couple of years.

He also said in the interview that it's common to find drugs hidden in unusual places, such as the case with this drug seizure where the narcotics were hidden in a vehicle gas tank.

In addition to the fentanyl pills, this seizure also included 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder, 2.9 pounds of cocaine and 44.75 pounds of methamphetamine.

