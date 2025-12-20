Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies ask public for help after reports of man peeking through apartment windows

PCSD says suspect posed as "delivery driver" wearing reflective vest
Pima County Sheriff's Department
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help after a man was caught on a Ring Camera peeking through someone's window.

Deputies say on Wednesday, December 17, there was a report of someone peeking through apartment windows in the 3800 block of West Cortaro Farms Road. PCSD says during its investigation, deputies learned the surveillance cameras caught the man wearing a reflective vest, posing as a deliver driver and using his cellphone to look into at least two apartment windows. Deputies say there was also damage to a window screen frame in the same area.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you are asked to call 911 or report tips anonymously by calling 88-CRIME.

