Cats and dogs at HOPE going on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE Animal Shelter, Tucson AZ. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Bobby is 4-month-old orange tabby cat. He's a very playful boy, who loves affection, and really loves being around other cats and dogs. He was very interested in Jersey, and will settle into any home.

- Griffin is a 4-year-old black and white tuxedo cat. He loves being around dogs, but would do best as the only cat in your home. He's very affectionate and will roll over on his back to ask for belly rubs. He also loves playing with toys!

- Pepe is a 9-year-old white toy poodle. This sweet boy is house broken, likes to play, loves going for walks, and does great on a leash! He gets along well with other dogs and cats, and just wants a little time to be able to warm up. He's very affectionate, and is ready to find his forever home.

- Gracie is a 3-year-old black and brown hound mix. This sweet girl is so full of fun and life! She's newer to the shelter, but seems well mannered, curious and very happy. She loves to sleep in bed, and does great hanging out with other dogs!