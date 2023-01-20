Catalina State Park campers begin to leave the park

CATALINA STATE PARK, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last week, about 300 campers were stranded at Catalina State Park after the weekend of rain that flooded the wash that runs through the center of the park.

When the overnight camping trip grew into five days, Jesse Osborn says they needed a solution.

"I think that frustration is up there to the point where people need at least a better plan," Osborn said.

He's been able to walk through the wash to get supplies like food and water.

"I've crossed the creek no less than 10 times since the beginning of the flood," he said.

But the campers began to grow frustrated with the communication from the park. The park ranger came across the wash on Thursday to talk to the campers.

"It's day five and it's the first time we've seen his face," he said.

Another camper Michael Sheets said they'd like to see a more solid plan from the park.

"People are frustrated and starting to get low on supplies," he said. "And we really aren't being told anything and we've been watching a guy shoving around dirt for the last three days."

After the group meeting with the ranger, they helped Osborn get his truck and trailer across the wash.

"I planned on staying here until the end of the day and if someone needs a hand I'll give them a hand," Osborn said.

Several campers were able to leave with help from the front loader to move the water out of the way.