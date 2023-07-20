Carondelet to host job fair Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nurses and other health care professionals seeking employment in Tucson have the opportunity to meet with recruiters Thursday, July 20 at a hiring fair at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital from noon until 3 p.m.

Carondelet spokespeople say the health network's most recent hiring event last week at St. Mary's brought on board 33 new hires that includes additions to the nursing, technician and support staffs.

As the health network continues its local hiring push, job seekers at Thursday's fair may have the opportunity for same-day offers, tuition reimbursement and transition programs.

IF YOU ATTEND: