Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Carondelet to host job fair Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital

Walk-ins are welcome for the job fair with full-time and part-time positions available.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 21:25:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nurses and other health care professionals seeking employment in Tucson have the opportunity to meet with recruiters Thursday, July 20 at a hiring fair at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital from noon until 3 p.m.

Carondelet spokespeople say the health network's most recent hiring event last week at St. Mary's brought on board 33 new hires that includes additions to the nursing, technician and support staffs.

As the health network continues its local hiring push, job seekers at Thursday's fair may have the opportunity for same-day offers, tuition reimbursement and transition programs.

IF YOU ATTEND:

  • Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital

    • 350 N. Wilmot Rd.
    • Auditorium
  • Thursday, July 20 | noon - 3 p.m.
  • Walk-ins welcome, pre-registration preferred.

  • To register:

    • Email resume to Sara.Watson@tenehealth.com

  • To view open positions:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!