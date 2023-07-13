Watch Now
Carondelet to host job fair Thursday at St. Mary's Hospital

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 13:43:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Health care professionals seeking employment in Tucson have the opportunity to meet with recruiters Thursday at a hiring fair at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to Carondelet, sign-on bonuses may be available for select positions. Many nursing opportunities are available, including registered nurse positions, nursing assistants and surgical assistants, as well as technician other support roles.

IF YOU ATTEND:

  • Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital
    • 1601 St. Mary’s Rd.
    • Heritage Room 6th Floor
  • Thursday, July 13 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Walk-ins welcome, pre-registration preferred.
  • To register:
    • Email resume to Sara.Watson@tenehealth.com
  • To view open positions:

