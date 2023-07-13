Carondelet to host job fair Thursday at St. Mary's Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Health care professionals seeking employment in Tucson have the opportunity to meet with recruiters Thursday at a hiring fair at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to Carondelet, sign-on bonuses may be available for select positions. Many nursing opportunities are available, including registered nurse positions, nursing assistants and surgical assistants, as well as technician other support roles.

IF YOU ATTEND:

