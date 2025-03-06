Carjacking at Broadway and Alvernon on Thursday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A carjacking and shooting at Broadway Boulevard and Alvernon Way occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tucson Police Department. The driver was hurt during the incident.

Authorities say the man had non-life-threatening injuries, but he should be okay. Police say shots were fired during the carjacking, but they say the driver was not shot.

Law enforcement sources indicate the suspect on the run may have a rifle, and authorities are urging residents to stay indoors for safety.

Officers later located the stolen vehicle in a neighborhood near Columbus and 22nd. While police cars, K9s and the SWAT team swarmed the area, they couldn't find the suspect.

“I heard a crash and saw an SUV go into a fence,” said neighbor Howie Hibbs. “Nobody was in the vehicle, but I saw four guys running down the street—Columbus turning onto Eastland and heading east. They had backpacks on and were wearing all black.”

As police continue their investigation, TUSD says Roberts-Naylor K-8 and Myers-Ganoung Elementary Schools took precautionary safety measures.

"No suspects were located after an extensive search of the area," TPD said.

Officers did allow local traffic to pass through the area but advise residents to remain cautious.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story wrongfully said the carjacking victim was shot. Police have clarified, he was not hit by gunfire.