Car runs into Quick Mart on South 4th Avenue

No injuries reported
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:10:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A car has driven into the Quick Mart on 1140 S 4th Ave.

Tucson Police Department are currently at scene.

No injuries were reported.

Both the store and gas pumps are closed.

