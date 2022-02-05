Car crashes into a home on the northwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire Department responded to a pickup truck crashing into a home on Friday afternoon.
The truck went through a fence and into a home in the 1600 West Scots Pine Street, right off Ruthrauff Road.
The driver was taken to the hospital and a second person was evaluated on scene.
