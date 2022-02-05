Watch
Car crashes into a home on the northwest side of Tucson

Driver taken to hospital
Northwest Fire Department
Truck crashes in home
Posted at 5:37 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 19:37:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire Department responded to a pickup truck crashing into a home on Friday afternoon.

The truck went through a fence and into a home in the 1600 West Scots Pine Street, right off Ruthrauff Road.

The driver was taken to the hospital and a second person was evaluated on scene.

