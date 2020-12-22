Menu

Candlelight vigil to be held for Ramon Gonzales, founder of Miracle on 31st Street

Suavecito Vida / PicsArt
Posted at 2:22 PM, Dec 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-22 16:47:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The public is invited to a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Ramon Gonzales, the founder of Miracle on 31st Street, one of Tucson's largest and longest-running toy distribution efforts for children in need during the holidays.

Ramon was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month and passed away from complications due to COVID on December 19th.

This would have been the 50th anniversary of Miracle on 31st Street, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Ramon's sons and local volunteers have vowed to carry on the long-standing tradition.

The vigil will be held on December 27 at 5:00 p.m. on 31st Street.
Organizers respectfully request that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

