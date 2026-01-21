Can the Fetch app really return savings by scanning receipts?

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — We're always looking for deals to save you money and with modern technology, sometimes it's a simple click or a swipe away.

Who remembers growing up, cutting coupons out of the Sunday paper and looking through the sale sheets?

My mom is showing me a hack she swears by, that she learned about from my sister. So you can call this the Spindle savings showcase.

This is my mom, Cyndee Spindle. Say hello...

"Hello"

There you go. I see you doing this all the time where you're scanning and taking pictures of things. It's through an app called Fetch? So I open my app store, I download Fetch. This is with a dog; a little silhouette with a dog fetching the savings. It's a free download?

"Free."

You don't have to pay anything?

"Totally free."

Ok. How long have you been doing this?

"I've been doing this about two months."

You've been fetching the savings for two months? Ok, let's kind of go through how to do it.

"You push continue and sign up."

Start earning it says. The number of points then equal a certain number that goes toward gift cards, points at different vendors?

"Online gift cards."

I take a picture. Slide to submit, slide, slide, even I can do it! See? It can't properly process R & R Pizza Express in Benson, Arizona.

"It did on my phone."

Oh you already did yours? C'Mon, Fetch! It's not fetching my savings! Here's my Walmart receipt. I scan it. Costco. This is just my little QT receipt. How ever many receipts I submit, I also get extra points for the number of receipts?

"Exactly."

Ok, let's try this one.

"If you check out your Fetch account every day after seven days you'll get to spin for more points."

Oh, that was quick. "Quiktrie..." it says. Close enough.

"They will have specials in there different grocery stores that are having certain items on special and if you buy a certain amount you will get certain extra points."

But a lot of them are things you're going to buy anyway and you can kind of look through and time if for when you can get the most points to get the most bang for your buck and double down on the savings by getting something in return?

"Correct."

"So what do the reviewers say? Well, Business Insider stated that Fetch "... may sound too good to be true but rest assured: it's a real, safe way to earn rewards."

A personal finance expert on NerdWallet, Kimberly Palmer said "I'm glad I joined the cash-back craze and plan to continue scanning my receipts in the new year."

It's not a Better Business Bureau accredited app and some 400+ complaints have hit the BBB site over three years but it comes in at four out of five stars after more than 1,600 reviews on the site.

My sister Sara Solberg in Alaska has used it for a few years now and loves it.

What do you do to get points... you can scan your receipts?

"You can scan your receipts and the least amount of points you'll get is 25 points, I've found, so even if I go get gas I'll get a receipt. Every time I've used the gift cards, they've worked so, that's good! I've redeemed probably $200 worth myself of gift cards.

Learn more about Fetch