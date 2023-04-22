Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Calm, warm weather to end the week

Posted at 6:31 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 21:31:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a warm week, the temperatures are rising across the state with weekend temperatures hitting the low 90s. Southern Arizona will see breezy conditions for the weekend. The rest of Friday will have calm weather with a slight breeze with lows in the 50s.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch and enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

Enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes