Calm, warm weather to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a warm week, the temperatures are rising across the state with weekend temperatures hitting the low 90s. Southern Arizona will see breezy conditions for the weekend. The rest of Friday will have calm weather with a slight breeze with lows in the 50s.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter