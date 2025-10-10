BYU alumni donate to Tucson community ahead of Arizona football game

BYU alumni are bringing their community together to help those in need in Tucson ahead of Saturday's football game between Arizona and the 18th-ranked Cougars.

More than 40,000 pounds of food were donated Thursday morning to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

"It's such a crucial time for these kinds of donations to come in; we're going to be able to feed thousands of people," the food's public relations manager, Chris Firmage, said.

He said one in seven people in Arizona is facing food insecurity.

The donated food came from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Charities, which has been working with BYU alumni who have hosted donation events for away games over the past four seasons, called "Parties with a Purpose."

"We're local alumni, in the community that we love, and we want to showcase our community to the BYU fans that come down," BYU alum Mick Stewart said.

Some of the items donated on Thursday, along with books and food collected at the tailgate party Saturday, will benefit Sunnyside Unified School District’s Sunnyside Foundation.

"We just got donated a ton of food that we're really grateful for," Sunnyside student Yassael Gonzalez said.

"I know a lot of people struggle, and a lot of people have a lot of worries, but it feels good knowing that you don't have to worry about being able to eat that day, and it really helps out a lot," student Eddie Hermosillo said.

The tailgate will take place at Jimenez Field from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

