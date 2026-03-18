Butierez leading effort to recall Pima County Sheriff Nanos

Daniel Butierez, the former Republican candidate who lost to Rep. Adelita Grijalva in the most recent Congressional District 7 election, is leading an effort to recall Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

To trigger the recall, Butierez needs to collect signatures of about 25% of all votes cast in the last election, nearly 122,000, in 120 days from when he started (on March 12), according to the Arizona Secretary of State.

In response to the effort, Sheriff Nanos issued the following statement:

“We’re aware of the recall, and it’s the right of the people. We’ll always honor the will of the people, and that’s what makes Democracy.”