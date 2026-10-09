Burglars hit two gun stores in one week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Pima County, near 44th and Palo Verde, Pima Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating the second burglary of a gun store this week. TPD was already working on a gun store burglary from Monday.

Guns are as good as money on the street–maybe better. At both burglaries, burglars used a crude but effective way to get what they wanted.

They drove a vehicle through the doors at SNG Tactical, grabbed as many guns as they could, then took off.

Determined thieves, taking plenty of guns, has the Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking people for surveillance video—-really anything that might help find the thieves and the guns.

Public Information Officer Angelica Carrillo says, “No information is too little to help investigators solve this crime. Any time that we have a theft of firearms, that's certainly concerning for public safety. So we are doing everything that we can not only with our local partners but our federal partners to find the people responsible and also recover those stolen weapons.”

This is all far too familiar for Aaron Herman.

Thick plywood on his store shows where gun thieves used the same technique on Elite Guns—his store near Broadway and Camino Seco. That was Monday.

“I got a notice on my phone that there were people, individuals in my store, and I pulled it up and I just, my heart sank because I have invested so much time and energy and money for well over 15 years into the store, and to see people just grabbing whatever they want is just, it makes you feel so weak and innocent.”

He says did a lot to toughen the store against break ins but these were determined thieves, willing to use a lot of force.

“I want you to know that yes, it's an aluminum window frame, but behind it was metal, steel, a safe, a ladder rack that just held tons of ammo, and there was probably 20,000 pounds of ammo right here in cases and this car made multiple back and forth moves to ram it just like they did at SNG today.”

Aaron Herman says he knows the owner of SNG Tactical. He says they both run small businesses the burglars hit hard.

He says he’d love to see the people who did this do a long time behind bars and some community service too.

