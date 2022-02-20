Bulls get out of their cages as the Tucson Rodeo kicks off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The bull riders, steer wrestlers, and cowboys saddled up for the first day of the Tucson Rodeo.

“This is part of the tradition and history of the city of Tucson,” said Mark Baird, Chairman of the Rodeo Committee.

Competitors and fans have come every year since 1925. Last year was the only exception.

“That was the only year we had a hole in the calendar so its nice to see that going and wed like to see it go for more generations,” Baird said.

The day’s festivities include six rodeo performances. One of them being the Kid’s Rodeo, where five and six year olds sit on a sheep for as long as they can.

“It was easy, because I’m tough,” said Murphy Mckay, Kid’s Rodeo competitor.

Families come for the western experience.

“It's so fun for the kids, they get to come out, do a little shopping, get on the tractors, see all the horses and cowboys, and my daughter loves to see the cowgirls and the rodeo princess,” said Jill Mckay, Murphy’s mom.

The crowds mostly show up for the bull riding. Many of the riders at the Tucson Rodeo are nationally ranked.

“The animals they have their own personalities just like we do," said Nathan Harp, Tucson Rodeo bull fighter. "Some bulls are mean but maybe today they had a good day and they don’t want to be mean.”

The Rodeo runs until Sunday, February 27.

