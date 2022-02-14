Everything you need to know about the 2022 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, Tucson Rodeo parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 97th Annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros and the related Tucson Rodeo Parade are back to continue the tradition of bringing the vibrant history and colors of the Southwest to life.

With the festivities kicking off the this weekend (Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb 20), the parade is scheduled for the following Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.

As one of the longest horse-drawn parades in the world, the procession will feature:



Local and national dignitaries

Native American royalty and performers

Historical wagons and colorful floats

Marching bands and mariachis

Royalty from three rodeos and working cowboys

Rodeo tickets range from $18-$35, Vaquero Club tickets go for $80, and Gold Buckle Box tickets start at $120.

Tickets can be purchased at TucsonRodeo.com. Online purchases can be printed at home or downloaded to smartphones.

However, some events have free admission. The complete schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 19 , First Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.

, First Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 , Second Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.

Special Event: Chicks ‘n Chaps Rodeo clinic to benefit local breast cancer patients. 8 - 11 a.m.

, Second Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 21 & 22 , 8 a.m. - Slack competition for timed events only (barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and eam roping). Free admission.

REACh program for school groups at 9:30 a.m. , 10:30 a.m. , 1:30 p.m. each day; 3,600 kids scheduled

, 8 a.m. - Slack competition for timed events only (barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and eam roping). Free admission. Wednesday, Feb. 23 , no events

, no events Thursday, Feb. 24 , Tucson Rodeo Parade 9 a.m.

Third Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.

, Tucson Rodeo Parade 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Fourth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.

Fourth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 , Fifth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.

, Fifth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Tucson Rodeo Finals - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.

All events will take place within the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at 4823 S 6th Ave. Outdoor seating can fit up to 11,000 spectators each day.

Before heading out, please keep in mind the Tucson Rodeo has put in place a clear bag policy limiting the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue.

